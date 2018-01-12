Joe Rogan Believes Conor McGregor Will be Stripped of UFC Title

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan has a prediction on Conor McGregor’s lightweight title reign.

Back in Nov. 2016, McGregor captured the UFC lightweight title, finishing Eddie Alvarez in the second round. The “Notorious” one made history by becoming the first UFC fighter to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously.

Fast forward to Jan. 2018 and McGregor hasn’t had a bout inside the Octagon since. He spent more than half of 2017 campaigning and preparing for a “money fight” with Floyd Mayweather. That bout was contested inside a boxing ring.

During a recent edition of his JRE podcast, Rogan said McGregor’s time with the 155-pound gold may be coming to an end (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Here’s my prediction: My prediction (is) Conor doesn’t fight for a while. They strip Conor, Tony and Khabib fight for the world title.”