Joe Rogan Believes Dana White May Have Brain Damage

Joe Rogan has an interesting take on Dana White’s tendencies.

White is the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), who has been busy touring with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. From Los Angeles all the way to London, the tour has been met with mixed reviews. Many feel the tour has already peaked at Toronto.

According to Rogan, there are bigger issues at hand. During a recent edition of his own podcast, Rogan expressed his belief that White has brain damage from the blows he’s taken to the head when he trained in boxing (via MMAMania.com):

“Dana’s been hit in the head a lot. Notoriously impulsive, notoriously susceptible to addiction, whether it’s gambling addiction, alcohol addiction, it’s a big part of CTE. That’s brain damage, from getting hit in the head. He did a lot of boxing when he was young, had his dome rattled.”