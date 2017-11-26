Joe Rogan Questions the UFC’s Decision to Allow Bisping to Fight Gastelum

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan revealed that he was surprised that Bisping was cleared to fight just three weeks after being choked out at UFC 217

Georges St-Pierre put on a vintage display following a four-year absence from the sport to claim the UFC middleweight title from Bisping, winning the bout via rear-naked choke in the third round of the contest.

Bisping insisted he was ‘ready to go again’ following the bout and earned praise for stepping in to the hole left by Anderson Silva following his failed USADA drug test. Rogan believes that the short turnaround time may have affected Bisping’s ability to compete to his true potential in the bout. The UFC commentator gave his perspective on the second installment of the Joe Rogan MMA Show:

“I don’t think you should be allowed to fight, three weeks after you have a brutal fight like Michael Bisping did with GSP. He got rocked, he got choked unconscious and three weeks later he is a fighting a really dangerous young and up-and-coming Kelvin Gastelum.”

Rogan also praised Gastelum and discussed his excellent striking skills in the audio which you can hear at the top of this page.