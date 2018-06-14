Joe Rogan: CM Punk Does Not Have Athletic Talent

Joe Rogan continues to rag on CM Punk’s run in mixed martial arts.

At UFC 225, Punk opened up the main card. The former WWE superstar took on Mike Jackson inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Punk lost the bout via unanimous decision.

After the fight, Rogan wanted to speak with Punk after interviewing Jackson but the 0-2 fighter left the Octagon. Many believe Punk didn’t want to speak to Rogan due to some unfavorable comments prior to the bout. Rogan isn’t stopping with the criticism.

During a recent edition of the “Joe Rogan Experience,” the UFC color commentator said that Punk isn’t an athlete (via MMAMania.com):

“He’s a very nice guy and he’s a hard worker, but he does not have athletic talent. He’s missing….he’s a showman, and when he was in the WWE, he was allowed to say, ‘I am the fucking man!’ And throw his hand up in the air and say he is the man, and they had it scripted so that he was the man. But when you’re in there with a guy like Mike Jackson, who had zero fear of him and was just so casual, popping him in the face anytime he wanted to, he literally could’ve stopped him anytime, if he got angry and wanted to stop him, he could’ve at any point in the fight.”

Punk is likely done with the UFC after going 0-2 under the promotion. Punk never had an amateur MMA bout before stepping foot inside the Octagon. During fight week, Punk had to deal with a lawsuit from WWE doctor Chris Amann. Punk won the case along with his friend and wrestler Colt Cabana. While Punk’s future remains unclear, it isn’t likely that he’ll step back inside the squared circle anytime soon.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan on CM Punk lacking athletic talent?