Joe Rogan Says CM Punk Shouldn’t Even be on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan isn’t a fan of seeing CM Punk on the main card of a pay-per-view again.

Punk is set to compete in his second UFC bout on June 9. Punk will go one-on-one with Mike Jackson in the main card opener of UFC 225. The former WWE champion is hoping to rebound from his debut loss to Mickey Gall back in Sept. 2016.

Punk is far more evenly matched this time. Jackson is 0-1 as a pro and he was submitted by Gall as well. The problem with many lies in the placement of Punk vs. Jackson. While Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes was sent to the prelims in favor of Megan Anderson vs. Holly Holm, Punk vs. Jackson remains on the PPV portion.

Rogan doesn’t care for the “draw” argument. During a recent edition of his podcast, Rogan said Punk doesn’t even deserve to be on Dana White’s series (via Damon Martin):

“It shouldn’t even be on the ‘Tuesday Night Contender’ show. It should be in some amateur event somewhere. That’s really what they are. They’re guys learning how to compete. They’re in the first fight on the pay-per-view. That’s f–king crazy.”

UFC 225 will feature two title fights. In the main event, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is set to defend his gold against Yoel Romero in a rematch. The co-main event will feature an interim welterweight title clash between former lightweight title holder Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington.

Also featured on the main card will be a heavyweight clash between former heavyweight title holder Andrei Arlovski and Tai Tuivasa. A UFC Fight Pass prelim bout that is almost sure to produce fireworks is one between flyweights Joseph Benavidez and Sergio Pettis.

