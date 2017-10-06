Joe Rogan: Conor McGregor is an Extraordinary Person

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan is in awe of Conor McGregor.

Few would argue that McGregor is the most talked about athlete in combat sports. The reigning UFC lightweight champion was able to have a “money fight” with Floyd Mayweather, which had been uncharted territory for mixed martial artists.

On a recent edition of his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Rogan spoke on McGregor’s uniqueness (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think he’s a unique guy in a very – it’s almost like we don’t have a word strong enough [to describe him]. Unique isn’t a strong enough word. . . He’s got brilliant ability. He’s incredibly smart. He’s very innovative in his techniques and his approaches and I think he has phenomenal coaching as well.”

He continued to praise McGregor for his accomplishments.

“He’s a combination of a lot of things. He has a brilliant team. John Kavanagh, his coach, is a brilliant coach. He’s got amazing jiu-jitsu coaching and striking coaching and his mind, he understands how to apply these things. His ability to perform under pressure is fantastic. You saw that in the Mayweather fight. Even though he lost that fight, he hit Mayweather with some pretty good shots and he won the first three rounds against the greatest boxer of all-time. That’s extraordinary. Conor’s an extraordinary person. He has greatness.”