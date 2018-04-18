Joe Rogan: Conor McGregor is Getting Special Treatment

Joe Rogan is speaking out on the bizarre behavior of Conor McGregor.

McGregor has been in the headlines and it isn’t exactly for good deeds. In fact, far from it. The “Notorious” one was arrested following an incident on April 5. After the UFC 223 media day, McGregor, Artem Lobov, and their crew attacked a bus holding red corner fighters. McGregor hurled a dolly that smashed one of the van’s windows.

This cut open Michael Chiesa, forcing him out of his bout with Anthony Pettis. Glass shards flew into the eyes of Ray Borg and he was deemed unfit to compete as well. McGregor was released on $50,000 bail and cannot communicate with Chiesa or Borg.

The incident could’ve been far worse as UFC color commentator Joe Rogan recently pointed out in his podcast (via MMAMania.com):

“But what if it hit Rose? The f*cking world would hate him. What if Rose was blinded in one eye because of that? Ray Borg got cuts in his eyes, so it’s entirely possible. He got glass shards in, he’s got a scratched cornea. Chiesa filed a complaint, which will lead to a lawsuit, I would imagine. If I was Conor, I would settle every f*cking thing outside of a courtroom because if he loses and he gets a felony, he’s f*cked. He probably won’t even be able to come into the country. Switch it around; imagine if Ray Borg threw that dolly and Conor was inside. He’d be gone, his career would be over. That’s one of the more f*cked up things about this is that you know Conor is getting special treatment. He is, and that’s not good for anybody.”

McGregor’s assault was in response to a confrontation between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Lobov in a New York City hotel. Nurmagomedov and his crew approached Lobov to address some comments he had made. No one came to blows, but McGregor wasn’t pleased.

During the UFC 223 post-fight press conference, Nurmagomedov was fresh off his UFC lightweight title win over Al Iaquinta. The new 155-pound champion said he and McGregor have to settle their beef. “The Eagle” took it a step further and said that they can fight inside or outside the Octagon.

Is Conor McGregor in a downward spiral?