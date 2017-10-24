Joe Rogan: Conor McGregor Versus a Legit Threat Sells

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan is all for seeing Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson.

McGregor is the reigning UFC lightweight title holder, but he’s got company. Earlier this month at UFC 216, Ferguson captured the interim lightweight title. “El Cucuy” submitted Kevin Lee in the third round. He then sent a message to McGregor saying, “McNuggets, where you at you f*cking piece of sh*t? Defend or vacate.”

During a recent edition of his podcast, Rogan said that a unification bout could be the way to go (via MMAFighting.com):

“Conor made that post to Tony. He made an Instagram post. Grand Theft Auto with him holding a gun, driving a boat. Conor’s smart. He realizes that Tony’s an unusual, eccentric character. Conor’s an unusual, eccentric character, Tony’s an unusual, eccentric character too and Tony has the longest win streak in the UFC’s 155-pound division. He’s the interim champion and he’s the logical fight. He’s a bad motherf**ker, no doubt, and a legitimate champion..”

On the flip side, Rogan also said that the casual audience is far more familiar with Nate Diaz, who is 1-1 against McGregor.

“The whole world doesn’t know Tony but the MMA world knows Tony, for sure. But the regular people are the people you really need to get ahold of to buy pay-per-views. [Nate] is the money [fight]. . . [But] Nate made four million bucks over two fights and he don’t give a f**k. He’s like, ‘Pay Me.’ He beat Conor and in the second fight he arguably had a draw with Conor. He lost a decision based on a couple people’s opinion. Public opinion means a lot and if you went online and asked people who you think won that fight, I bet you would get very close to 50/50 Nate versus Conor.”