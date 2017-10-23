Joe Rogan Explains Why he Feels Bisping vs. GSP Isn’t Selling Well

Ticket sales for Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre isn’t doing as well as some expected.

Bisping will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title against St-Pierre inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The title bout will serve as UFC 217‘s main event. This will be St-Pierre’s first bout since Nov. 2013.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) journalist Damon Martin recently posted a seating chart showing the amount of tickets left for UFC 217:

Joe Rogan commented yesterday that he heard #UFC217 wasn't selling well. Here's how many tickets still remain… pic.twitter.com/S5MTs4cgz7 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 22, 2017

During a recent edition of his podcast, Joe Rogan explained why he feels ticket sales are lacking (via Bloody Elbow):

“Bisping vs. GSP. Now, I’m hearing, that that’s not selling well, Madison Square Garden. That’s unfortunate. Here’s the thing, though. If you really stop and think about it, that was four years ago since (St-Pierre) last fought Jonny Hendricks. The people that are into the UFC now, they’re post-Ronda Rousey, post-Conor McGregor, the casual fans.

The hardcore fans like you and I, we’re gonna watch that fight, for sure. Like, ‘OK, I want to see what Bisping looks like fighting a guy like Georges St-Pierre who’s smaller than him, taken four years off. Bisping’s got this opportunity to make a shitload of money. And then Georges, how’s he gonna look? We haven’t seen him in four years.”