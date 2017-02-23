Joe Rogan Feels Booking Diaz Brothers at UFC 209 Would’ve Generated 2 Million PPV Buys

Could Nick and Nate Diaz have drawn two million pay-per-view (PPV) buys for UFC 209? Joe Rogan thinks so.

The main event of UFC 209 features a welterweight title fight between champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson. The co-main event will see Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson battle for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title.

Despite the strength of the main event and co-main event, many had hoped to see the Diaz brothers on the card. They’re both from the 209 area in Stockton, California and many felt it made sense to put the show in that location. Instead, UFC 209 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 4 without Nick or Nate.

UFC color commentator Rogan is one of those who believes the Diaz brothers should’ve been on the card and that the event should’ve taken place in Stockton. He explained why on his podcast: