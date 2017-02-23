Joe Rogan Feels Booking Diaz Brothers at UFC 209 Would’ve Generated 2 Million PPV Buys

Could Nick and Nate Diaz have drawn two million pay-per-view (PPV) buys for UFC 209? Joe Rogan thinks so.
The main event of UFC 209 features a welterweight title fight between champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson. The co-main event will see Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson battle for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title.
Despite the strength of the main event and co-main event, many had hoped to see the Diaz brothers on the card. They’re both from the 209 area in Stockton, California and many felt it made sense to put the show in that location. Instead, UFC 209 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 4 without Nick or Nate.
UFC color commentator Rogan is one of those who believes the Diaz brothers should’ve been on the card and that the event should’ve taken place in Stockton. He explained why on his podcast:
“How the f*ck are they not having episode 209 in Stockton? They have UFC 209 coming up and it’s not in Stockton. That sh*t is unconscionable. They had one opportunity ever in the history of the UFC. They should’ve planned it, like I planned episode 911 to be Alex Jones. They should’ve planned episode 209 to be in fu*cking Stockton with Nick and Nate Diaz. I guarantee you, that sh*t would’ve gotten two million pay-per-view buys.”