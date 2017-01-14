Joe Rogan: ‘I Don’t Think’ Ronda Rousey Will Return to Fighting

If Ronda Rousey doesn’t return to fighting, it’s safe to say that few people would be surprised. “Rowdy” was decimated in her last bout against Amanda Nunes for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title. The 48-second destruction was Rousey’s second straight loss.

When the once dominant champion was knockout out cold by Holly Holm back at UFC 193, she took over a year to regroup. In that process, she avoided the media and didn’t reach out to her fans. Many wondered how she was mentally.

On a recent edition of Joe Rogan’s podcast, “Joe Rogan Experience,” the UFC color commentator was joined by current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) commentator Mauro Ranallo and UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten to discuss a number of topics. One of them was Rousey’s future.

Rogan doesn’t sound optimistic about “Rowdy’s” fighting career going forward (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I don’t think she is (going to fight again). Amanda Nunes is a very, very dangerous puncher. She kicks and punches so (expletive) hard, and she has long arms. She puts you on the end of those long punches, and she dinged Ronda very early in the fight, and you could tell she was rocked.”

Rogan wasn’t all down in the dumps over Rousey’s future inside the Octagon. He said if Rousey decides to come back, she should take her time.

“If she does, she should come back in a calculated manner. Don’t just rush in and fight for the title like she did. I think that’s crazy. Taking a year off, taking a head kick getting knocked out – where’s your head at? Was she 100 percent committed to this as far as training for the entire time off, or did she just get in really good shape over the last few months and had she been training at all before then?”