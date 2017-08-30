Joe Rogan: Jon Jones Has Become The Number One F*ck up of All Time

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Joe Rogan
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan believes Jon Jones has dug himself quite a hole.

Despite DUI and hit-and-run incidents, as well as a probation violation and a suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC), Jones finds himself in a rough spot yet again. “Bones” failed a UFC 214 drug test after knocking out Daniel Cormier to recapture the light heavyweight title.

On a recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan said Jones may go down as another “what if” case (via MMAFighting.com):

“Jon Jones, with this, becomes the number one f***up of all time, for sure, if he wasn’t already. This is the biggest one ever. We can only hope and pray that somehow or another there’s some mistake.”

Rogan then questioned how long Jones could have been on performance enhancing drugs.

“This is a weird one because if he was taking what you describe as some short-acting, quick-leaving your system steroid that makes you aggressive, you have to ask how long was he doing this for? Was he doing this during training? Did this amp him up? Did this help his work rate? Did this make him more aggressive and more confident in training. Did it add to his confidence when he was fighting? What is this? We don’t know.”

