Joe Rogan Hopes Jon Jones Situation is an ‘Insane Mistake’

By
Adam Haynes
-

Following news that Jon Jones had been flagged by USADA due to a potential doping violation, Joe Rogan is withholding judgment

For the UFC color commentator, successful stand-up comedian and podcaster, Jones is innocent until proven guilty.

Rogan, who had Jones appear on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2016, admitted that he was “bummed out” by the news:

“I will wait before the details are in before I comment, but I will say that I hope this is some insane mistake. I always hope whenever a fighter tests positive that it’s a mistake or that it’s a trace amount from a tainted supplement, and that’s exactly how I’m feeling now. 
Honestly I’m just extremely bummed out about this news.”

