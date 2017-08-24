Joe Rogan Hopes Jon Jones Situation is an ‘Insane Mistake’

Following news that Jon Jones had been flagged by USADA due to a potential doping violation, Joe Rogan is withholding judgment
For the UFC color commentator, successful stand-up comedian and podcaster, Jones is innocent until proven guilty.
I will wait before the details are in before I comment, but I will say that I hope this is some insane mistake. I always hope whenever a fighter tests positive that it's a mistake or that it's a trace amount from a tainted supplement, and that's exactly how I'm feeling now. Honestly I'm just extremely bummed out about this news.
Rogan, who had Jones appear on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2016, admitted that he was “bummed out” by the news:
