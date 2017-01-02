Joe Rogan: Nick Diaz Turned Down Offer From UFC To Fight Robbie Lawler

With UFC in need of big pay-per-view fights following their highly publicized $4.2 billion sale to WME-IMG in 2016, the company has been trying to put together money matches for the new year.

One such match was going to be a rematch from one of the more exciting fights of the early Zuffa-era UFC, as the company reportedly attempted to book Robbie Lawler vs. Nick Diaz 2.

According to Joe Rogan, who broke the news via his “Joe Rogan Experience: Fight Recap” podcast, which also featured Brendan Schaub, Eddie Bravo and Joey Diaz, it was the Stockton native who knocked out Lawler in their first meeting many moons ago who turned down the rematch.

During the special post-UFC 207 episode of the podcast, Rogan said, “Apparently they offered Nick Diaz [a fight against] Robbie Lawler, and Nick passed on it,” Rogan said.

With Diaz finally finished serving his Nevada State Athletic Commission suspension, which was reduced from an initial five-year ruling, the former UFC title contender is eager to get back into the Octagon soon, according to UFC President Dana White.

Diaz last fought at UFC 183 back in January of 2015, losing a closely contested decision to Anderson Silva at the January 15th event, which was later changed to a “No Contest” ruling by the NSAC due to a failed Silva drug test.