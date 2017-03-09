Joe Rogan on Recent UFC Title Bouts: ‘There Should be a Very Clear Hierarchy’

Joe Rogan is aware that being a number one contender in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) doesn’t mean you get the next dibs on a title bout.

Yoel Romero can be considered a perfect example of this. After knocking out former middleweight champion Chris Weidman with a vicious flying knee, Romero shot up to No. 1 on the official UFC 185-pound rankings. “The Soldier of God” also has a split decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza to his credit.

Despite his rise in the middleweight division, Georges St-Pierre is getting the next title shot instead. “Rush” hasn’t competed since Nov. 2013 and is making his middleweight debut.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s 5ive Rounds podcast (via MMAFighting.com), UFC color commentator Joe Rogan admitted he doesn’t like the direction the promotion is going when it comes to title fights: