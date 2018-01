This Saturday night, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson headline UFC on FOX 27 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The contest serves as a rematch from a 2012 meeting won by Souza under the Strikeforce banner. That night, the Brazilian ended the contest in the first round.

In the video above, Joe Rogan previews the rematch, as both look to make a statement in prime-time on FOX this weekend.