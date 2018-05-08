Joe Rogan Responds to Colby Covington: Don’t Slap Me

Colby Covington has made a name for himself in the UFC by making controversial comments and provoking his opponents, but his trash talk does not stop with UFC fighters.

Recently, Covington responded to the comments that Joe Rogan made during an episode of his well-known podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. During this podcast, Rogan warned Covington that he needs to be careful who talks about because one of these fighters may have something to say about it when they meet face to face.

“Jon Jones is going to be in front of you one day,” Rogan said of Covington on a recent episode of the JRE MMA Show. “You’ve got to be careful, watch your f**king words. You’re going to get slapped in the face by a guy who can kill you with his hands. That’s a bad move.”

Covington didn’t take kindly to Rogan’s comments claiming that when they meet at UFC 225 he “might just have to slap him.”

On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan responded to Covington’s light threat.

“(UFC 225) is going to be a good one. Colby Covington, don’t slap me. I know you said you’re going to slap me. Don’t slap me. I’m just talking sh*t,” Rogan said with amusingly.

“I like Colby. I like what he’s doing. He’s talking a lot of sh*t. I’m just saying, be careful who you talk sh*t to — talking sh*t to Jon Jones, one of the baddest motherf**kers who has ever lived.”

Joe Rogan went on to attribute Covington’s rise in the UFC to his trash talk, claiming that his fight history isn’t at the level that it should be to earn a title shot.

“This is not a resume of someone who you would normally see fighting for the title right now.”

It’s clear that Colby Covington is rubbing many people the wrong way, but it’s getting him where he needs to be in his career. He has the fight of his career coming up at UFC 225 for the interim welterweight championship against Rafael dos Anjos, so it’s vital that he concentrates on this upcoming matchup.

Do you agree with the way that Colby Covington has earned a UFC title shot?