Joe Rogan Says Francis Ngannou Can be Throwback to Mike Tyson

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan won’t be surprised if Francis Ngannou becomes a star.

Ngannou is the likely number one contender to Stipe Miocic’s heavyweight title following a vicious first-round knockout over Alistair Overeem. Many have being making Mike Tyson comparisons due to Ngannou’s ability to knock his opponents out quickly.

During a recent edition of his podcast, Rogan agreed with those comparisons (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Now they’ve got a star. I think Ngannou, one or two more fights, you’re going to be looking at Mike Tyson days. That’s what I think. You’re going to watch fights just to see how long these mother(expletives) can survive against this guy. That’s what I think. That could be their big, breakout star.”