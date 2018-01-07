Joe Rogan Says Nurmagomedov is ‘Terrifying’ in Stacked Lightweight Division

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is a serious threat to the 155-pound gold.

In the final UFC event of 2017, Nurmagomedov had his first bout since Nov. 2016. He took on Edson Barboza, who was coming off a “Knockout of the Year” candidate over Beneil Dariush. Nurmagomedov turned in a dominant performance, taking a unanimous decision win by a wide margin.

During a recent episode of his JRE podcast, Rogan had high praise for “The Eagle” (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Khabib, after this performance, has set it up to a place where he’s the most terrifying lightweight contender in the world. Then you have Tony Ferguson, whose a (expletive), and has the interim championship, then you have Conor – who knows what happens with him? I think the UFC’s going to give him some time, let the holidays pass, see what the (expletive) happens and then make some moves.”