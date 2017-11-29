Joe Rogan Wonders What It’ll Take to Get McGregor Back in MMA

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan wants to know what would entice Conor McGregor to take another fight inside the Octagon.

McGregor was last seen inside the Octagon back in Nov. 2016. He captured the UFC lightweight title following a second-round TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez. The “Notorious” one followed that up with a “money fight” against Floyd Mayweather in August.

During a recent edition of his podcast, Rogan pondered over what it would take for McGregor to defend his 155-pound gold (via MMAFighting.com):

“I wonder what it would take him, now that he’s had that big crazy fight at the fight where he jumped over the fence and pushed referee Marc Goddard, I wonder what it would take to get him back in the cage now. I wonder if there’s gonna be fines and suspensions. I wonder what the f**k is gonna happen. It’s quite fascinating.”

Regardless of what happens, Rogan won’t deny that the ride has been entertaining.

“I’ll tell you one thing, he makes things fun. He does. He makes things fun with Oscar De La Hoya hitting the heavy bag on him. He should say he’ll fight Oscar De La Hoya but only if Oscar agrees to wear a skirt. ‘You’ve got to wear a skirt and you’ve got to wear fishnet stockings and I’ll f**king fight you.’”