Joe Rogan: ‘You Have to Say Conor McGregor is The Best Featherweight Ever’

Jose Aldo may have ruled the roost at featherweight for years, but Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor is the greatest 145-pounder of all time.

Rogan has commentated Aldo’s fights throughout the years as well as McGregor’s. He’s seen Aldo’s rise in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as his 13-second knockout loss at the hands of “Notorious.” Despite years of dominance, Rogan feels it isn’t enough to call him the best featherweight ever.

During his Fight Companion podcast, Rogan said McGregor deserves to be called the best 145-pounder of all time (via MMAFighting.com):

“[McGregor]’s the best ever. You have to say he’s the best ever even if he never fights featherweight again. Why? Because he KO’d the best ever. The reality is, Aldo’s the best ever but Conor KO’d him. You couldn’t say without the Aldo fight that Conor was the best ever because if you look at all the different people that both of them fought, you’re like ‘wow it’s really close, it’s really interesting, but Aldo has more fights.’ But then once they actually fight, that’s it. That’s all that matters. So you’ve got to give it to him.”

Title defenses? Who needs em?!

Rogan went on to say that he puts more stock in McGregor’s knockout victory than he does Aldo’s run as champion.

“People will fight against it, ‘No, because Aldo was the champion for so many years.’ You’re 100-percent right. His body of work is much more impressive and there’s always going to be an asterisk next to Conor because that was just this one time he fought for the title at 145 [pounds], KO’d Aldo, and was like ya’ll be cool, I’m out of here.”