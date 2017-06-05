Joe Rogan: ‘You Have to Say Conor McGregor is The Best Featherweight Ever’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jose Aldo may have ruled the roost at featherweight for years, but Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor is the greatest 145-pounder of all time.

Rogan has commentated Aldo’s fights throughout the years as well as McGregor’s. He’s seen Aldo’s rise in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as his 13-second knockout loss at the hands of “Notorious.” Despite years of dominance, Rogan feels it isn’t enough to call him the best featherweight ever.

During his Fight Companion podcast, Rogan said McGregor deserves to be called the best 145-pounder of all time (via MMAFighting.com):

“[McGregor]’s the best ever. You have to say he’s the best ever even if he never fights featherweight again. Why? Because he KO’d the best ever. The reality is, Aldo’s the best ever but Conor KO’d him. You couldn’t say without the Aldo fight that Conor was the best ever because if you look at all the different people that both of them fought, you’re like ‘wow it’s really close, it’s really interesting, but Aldo has more fights.’ But then once they actually fight, that’s it. That’s all that matters. So you’ve got to give it to him.”

Title defenses? Who needs em?!

Rogan went on to say that he puts more stock in McGregor’s knockout victory than he does Aldo’s run as champion.

“People will fight against it, ‘No, because Aldo was the champion for so many years.’ You’re 100-percent right. His body of work is much more impressive and there’s always going to be an asterisk next to Conor because that was just this one time he fought for the title at 145 [pounds], KO’d Aldo, and was like ya’ll be cool, I’m out of here.”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

Joe Rogan: ‘You Have to Say Conor McGregor is The Best Featherweight Ever’

0
Jose Aldo may have ruled the roost at featherweight for years, but Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor is the greatest 145-pounder of all time. Rogan...
video

Tito Ortiz Declines Fight Proposal by Chuck Liddell, Says ‘I Don’t Need the Money’

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champions Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell had one of the more interesting feuds during their heyday in the UFC. Now, years...
Demetrious Johnson Title

Demetrious Johnson Speaks Out on Dana White’s ‘Despicable’ Treatment of Him

0
Demetrious Johnson has grown tired of how the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) treats him. "Mighty Mouse" is the reigning UFC flyweight champion. He is on...
Cub Swanson Reebok

Cub Swanson Feels Frankie Edgar Has Had Too Many Chances at Featherweight Title

0
Cub Swanson believes he should be favored to get the next featherweight title shot over Frankie Edgar. This past Saturday night (June 3), Max Holloway...
Mike Perry

Mike Perry Details His Encounter With Ari Emanuel at UFC Athlete Retreat

0
Mike Perry had an interesting encounter with the co-owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Perry took part in the UFC Athlete Retreat recently and...
Yancy Medeiros

Yancy Medeiros Believes Erick Silva Could’ve Continued at UFC 212

0
Yancy Medeiros is of the belief that his UFC 212 opponent could've fought on a little longer. Last night (June 3), Medeiros took on Erick...
Claudia Gadelha

Claudia Gadelha on Switching Camps: ‘I Needed to do What I Did to Reinvent...

0
For Claudia Gadelha, a change of scenery was necessary. Gadelha is coming off a first-round submission victory over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 212. It was...
Brian Kelleher

Brian Kelleher Says Crowd at UFC 212 Threw Beer Cans at Him

0
Brian Kelleher didn't make any new fans in Brazil at UFC 212. Following his stunning submission victory over Iuri Alcantara, Kelleher went off on the...
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate on Angela Magana Getting Punched: ‘I Thought it Was Wonderful’

0
Miesha Tate is no fan of Angela Magana. Magana was on the receiving end of a punch courtesy of Cris Cyborg during an Ultimate Fighting...
Renan Barao

Renan Barao’s Coach Feels His Fighter is More Prepared Training in United States

0
Renan Barao's coach Jair Rodrigues is supportive of his fighter's decision to train outside of Brazil. Barao, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title...
Load more