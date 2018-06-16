Joe Schilling Making MMA Comeback For Financial Reasons

Where money talks, Joe Schilling walks.

Schilling has made a name for himself in the world of kickboxing. He is the 2013 Glory middleweight tournament champion. He’s currently riding a four-fight winning streak in kickboxing. While things seem to be going smoothly for Schilling, he feels it’s time to return to the cage.

The last time Schilling competed in an MMA bout, he was brutally knocked out by Hisaki Kato back in June 2015. Schilling’s professional MMA record stands at 2-5. While some may be puzzled at the move, Schilling’s explanation is simple.

During a recent appearance on the JRE MMA Show, Schilling made it clear that money makes the world go ’round (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I want to keep progressing financially. Money motivates me a lot, and I think I’ve reached the ceiling of the sport (in kickboxing), so to speak. MMA’s here right next door. It makes sense. I want to make big fights and as much money as I can before retiring. You can’t just quit. You’ve got to find ways to market yourself and get as much attention as possible in the space that you have. I don’t think kickboxing is going to get me there.”

Schilling’s kickboxing record stands at 23-9 with 13 of those wins coming by way of knockout. In MMA, he has earned one submission and one knockout. He’s been submitted three times in MMA and was knocked out once. His finish over Melvin Manhoef back in Nov. 2014 was considered by many to be the “Knockout of the Year.”

Who would you like to see Joe Schilling matched up against in his MMA return?