Joe Stevenson Says Things Have Changed Since he Appeared on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Joe Stevenson
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Things have changed since Joe Stevenson was seen on season two of “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF).

Stevenson won the TUF welterweight tournament back in Nov. 2005 against Luke Cummo. After that bout, he would go 4-1 before receiving a shot at B.J. Penn’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight gold. While Stevenson was submitted in the fight, it showed the importance of TUF as it served as a launching pad for many fighters.

Over 11 years later, Stevenson finds himself back on TUF, this time for its “Redemption” season. MMAJunkie.com recently spoke with Stevenson to get his take on returning to TUF. “Daddy” said his life has done a 180 since he was last seen on the show:

“It’s a different experience – 12 years is a long time. Think about it – I have a 16-year-old son. The last time I did it, he was 4. Not only has the show changed, but the world has changed. That’s the amazing thing. I think originally, I may have just not cared. I was drinking a lot back then in my life. I’ve been sober for four and a half years now – one day at a time. I didn’t care – that’s a dangerous person. Now I’m getting to experience new feelings, new emotions toward this experience, and it’s amazing.”

