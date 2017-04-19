Joe Stevenson Says Things Have Changed Since he Appeared on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

Things have changed since Joe Stevenson was seen on season two of “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF).

Stevenson won the TUF welterweight tournament back in Nov. 2005 against Luke Cummo. After that bout, he would go 4-1 before receiving a shot at B.J. Penn’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight gold. While Stevenson was submitted in the fight, it showed the importance of TUF as it served as a launching pad for many fighters.

Over 11 years later, Stevenson finds himself back on TUF, this time for its “Redemption” season. MMAJunkie.com recently spoke with Stevenson to get his take on returning to TUF. “Daddy” said his life has done a 180 since he was last seen on the show: