Joe Warren Controls Steve Garcia in Bellator 181 Main Card Opener

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Joe Warren
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Steve Garcia (7-2) couldn’t avoid the wrestling of Joe Warren (15-6).

Warren took on Garcia in the main card opener of Bellator 181. Warren cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

Immediately, Garcia got in a shot. He was lifted up and dumped down on the canvas. Warren remained in control in full guard. He dropped a few punches on occasion. Garcia used the fence to get up, but Warren stuck to him. Garcia elbowed the forearm of his opponent to try to break the grip. The round ended with the former Bellator two-division champion in control.

Garcia kept a low base at the start of the second round. Warren grabbed a hold of the leg and took his opponent’s back standing. Warren took Garcia down. Eventually, Garcia got up, but couldn’t break free from his opponent’s grip. Garcia looked for a kimura, but couldn’t do anything with it as the round came to a close

The final frame was underway and Warren’s wrestling once again shined. He sent his opponent right back down the mat. Garcia threw punches to the body, but it had little impact. Warren’s control was just as strong as it was in the first two rounds. Garcia stood on his back for the remainder of the round. This was a one-sided affair.

Final Result: Joe Warren def. Steve Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

