Joe Warren on James Gallagher: ‘I’ll Break His Damn Jaw’

Joe Warren has heard enough of James Gallagher.

Warren is aware of Gallagher’s plan to become a two-division champion in Bellator. “The Strabanimal” is currently featherweight prospect. A former two-division title holder himself, Warren doesn’t appear to be intimidated.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, “The Baddest Man on the Planet” said Gallagher has yet to impress:

“Good luck [with title run at bantamweight], he does a lot of talking with his mouth. If you’re going to talk a lot of sh*t, you better back it up. He’s been doing a great job though, I’m not taking that from him. He’s been winning fights, but not world championship level fights. He’s not beating former world title holders, you understand. He’s beaten old veterans that are done with fighting.”

Warren then issued a warning to Gallagher if he thinks he can run him over.

“If he wants to talk sh*t about my age or something like that, just be ready for this old man to come around the corner and beat your ass. Those young guys, their mouth only goes so far, but let’s put him with a solid competitor and see what happens. Because if he were with ‘The Baddest Man,’ I’ll break his damn jaw so he won’t be talking anymore.”