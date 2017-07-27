Joe Warren on James Gallagher: ‘I’ll Break His Damn Jaw’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Joe Warren
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Joe Warren has heard enough of James Gallagher.

Warren is aware of Gallagher’s plan to become a two-division champion in Bellator. “The Strabanimal” is currently featherweight prospect. A former two-division title holder himself, Warren doesn’t appear to be intimidated.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, “The Baddest Man on the Planet” said Gallagher has yet to impress:

“Good luck [with title run at bantamweight], he does a lot of talking with his mouth. If you’re going to talk a lot of sh*t, you better back it up. He’s been doing a great job though, I’m not taking that from him. He’s been winning fights, but not world championship level fights. He’s not beating former world title holders, you understand. He’s beaten old veterans that are done with fighting.”

Warren then issued a warning to Gallagher if he thinks he can run him over.

“If he wants to talk sh*t about my age or something like that, just be ready for this old man to come around the corner and beat your ass. Those young guys, their mouth only goes so far, but let’s put him with a solid competitor and see what happens. Because if he were with ‘The Baddest Man,’ I’ll break his damn jaw so he won’t be talking anymore.”

Latest MMA News

Joe Warren

Joe Warren on James Gallagher: ‘I’ll Break His Damn Jaw’

0
Joe Warren has heard enough of James Gallagher. Warren is aware of Gallagher's plan to become a two-division champion in Bellator. "The Strabanimal" is currently...
Dana White

Dana White Claims Georges St-Pierre vs. Tyron Woodley Will Happen

0
UFC President Dana White has confirmed to Tyron Woodley that he will take on returning legend Georges St-Pierre later this year That is, of course,...
Conor McGregor

Friend of McGregor Claims Mayweather is “Impossible to Beat”

0
Irish boxer Michael Conlon claims that his friend, Conor McGregor, is facing an "impossible" task ahead of his showdown with Floyd Myaweather Jr. on Aug....
video

Brendan Schaub Argues That Jon Jones is Better off “Wild”

0
The wild lifestyle of Jon Jones may be a thing of the past but that is not necessarily a good thing for his legacy,...
James Gallagher

James Gallagher Confirms He Will Headline Bellator Dublin Event

0
James Gallagher is one of the hottest prospects in Irish MMA and appears to be seen as such by the Bellator top brass So much...
Load more