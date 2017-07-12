Joe Warren on Steve Garcia: ‘I Don’t Even Know His Freaking Name’

Joe Warren wants to mow down a fighter, whose name escapes him.

Warren will step inside the cage this Friday night (July 14) against Steve Garcia inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The bout is going to be part of Bellator 181’s main card airing live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.

MMAMania.com recently reached out to the former two-division Bellator champion:

“I don’t even know his freaking name man. He’s a body in front of me to run through you know? I think he’s a young kid, up-and-coming, (and) I’m kind of like Bellator’s gatekeeper. If you want to make a name at Bantamweight in Bellator, you’ve gotta come through me. I’m really open and welcome to that. If you want to get your ass beat then come on in that cage with me and I’ll be happy to do it for ya.”

By the end of the fight, Warren hopes to have made a statement and move closer to another title shot.

“I’m gonna plan on putting this crazy violence into this guy’s head. It’s really hard to train for a guy like me. You can’t really deal with the pressure or the violence or the power coming from me. He’s nothing to me, just a body in front of me. I plan on putting a hole through this man and putting my hand up in that Bellator cage.”