Joesph Duffy Explains Why Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson is Right

Joseph Duffy won’t be upset if Conor McGregor faces Nate Diaz next, but he feels a unification bout with Tony Ferguson is the way to go.

On Dec. 30, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold their final event of 2017. The event will be UFC 219 and is set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Many speculate that McGregor will defend his title on the show, but who will it be against?

While many argue the obvious choice is interim lightweight champion Ferguson, a trilogy bout between McGregor and Diaz is widely believed to be the top draw. While Diaz appears to have priced himself out of the market, the UFC hasn’t been shy in pushing number one contenders and interim champions to the side.

Speaking to the media, McGregor’s former opponent Duffy gave his two cents on the situation (via MMAJunkie.com):

“For the rankings’ sake, I think obviously Conor against Ferguson is the right match. It kind of legitimizes the rankings again. I believe that’s probably the right match-up. It will stabilize the division again and then at least we’ve got a pecking order again so you know where you stand and what you need to do to get to the top of the pecking order.”