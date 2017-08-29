Joey Davis: ‘I Want to be The Next Big Thing’ in MMA

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Joey Davis
Image Credit: Bellator/Spike

Joey Davis is confident in his ability to be a breakout star in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Davis is coming off a TKO victory over Justin Roswell this past Friday night (Aug. 25) inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY at Bellator 182. Davis is considered one of the top prospects in MMA due to his NCAA Division II background.

Davis said he wants to live up to the hype (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I want to be the next big thing. I want to be the next big star. I’m going to be the champion. What’s going to happen after I’m the champion, I don’t know. But I’m going to be the champion.”

Davis said his determination is bad news for his opponents.

“There’s no way I can be beat if I put my mind to it. Fighting is a very tough sport. You just get hit and knocked out., god forgive. But I know if I put all my abilities to the test, and I know I’m in the best shape I can be, I am very hard to deal with. Very tough.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Joey Davis

Joey Davis: ‘I Want to be The Next Big Thing’ in MMA

Joey Davis is confident in his ability to be a breakout star in mixed martial arts (MMA). Davis is coming off a TKO victory over...
Struve Volkovvideo

Stefan Struve & Alexander Volkov Eyeing Finishes at UFC Rotterdam (Video)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns this Saturday (Sept. 2). Stefan Struve and Alexander Volkov will do battle inside the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The...
video

UFC 216: Ferguson-Lee Headline, Werdum-Lewis in Co-Main Role

Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will headline the October UFC 216 card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the promotion announced on Tuesday. Ferguson...
Javy Ayalavideo

Video: Bellator 183 Foundations Highlights Javy Ayala

Javy Ayala will be returning to the Bellator cage on Sept. 23 Ayala is going head-to-head with Roy Nelson inside the SAP Center in San...
Bruna Ellen

Bruna Ellen Says Bout With Veta Arteaga Was ‘Very Tough Fight’

Bruna Ellen believes her bout with Veta Arteaga was exactly what she expected. This past Friday night (Aug. 25), Bellator 182 took place inside the...
Load more