Joey Davis: ‘I Want to be The Next Big Thing’ in MMA

Joey Davis is confident in his ability to be a breakout star in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Davis is coming off a TKO victory over Justin Roswell this past Friday night (Aug. 25) inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY at Bellator 182. Davis is considered one of the top prospects in MMA due to his NCAA Division II background.

Davis said he wants to live up to the hype (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I want to be the next big thing. I want to be the next big star. I’m going to be the champion. What’s going to happen after I’m the champion, I don’t know. But I’m going to be the champion.”

Davis said his determination is bad news for his opponents.

“There’s no way I can be beat if I put my mind to it. Fighting is a very tough sport. You just get hit and knocked out., god forgive. But I know if I put all my abilities to the test, and I know I’m in the best shape I can be, I am very hard to deal with. Very tough.”