Joey Ruquet: Vinney Pantelone Should’ve Chosen an Easier Fight

Joey Ruquet respects Vinney Pantelone’s enthusiasm, but feels he’s making a mistake.

Tomorrow night (July 27), Ruquet and Pantelone will clash inside the Mana Wynwood in Miami, Florida. The bout will be part of the Combate Clasico card.

Speaking to MMA Weekly, “El Cazador” explained why he’s a bit too much for Pantelone at this stage of his professional mixed martial arts career:

“He’s a hungry fighter, and he’s seeing this fight as an opportunity to get his foot in the door, which I completely understand, I would take the fight too. But I don’t think that I’m the right person for him to try to start his career with Combate with. He should have chosen an easier fight.”

Ruquet is making it clear that once his contract with Combate is up, he wants to re-sign and go after titles in multiple weight classes.

“I would love to finish my contract with Combate before the year ends and then sign another one. I would love to fight for the title in Combate. I want to take the 135-pound title and then move down and take the 125-pound title, and then I wouldn’t mind going up to 145-pounds and take that title too.”