John Cena: Conor McGregor Would Put me Out of Work in WWE

John Cena has offered high praise to Conor McGregor.

For years, Cena has been positioned as the top superstar in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). From his in-ring work, promos, radio and television appearances, movie roles, and of course “Make-A-Wish” visits, Cena has built a reputation as larger than life figure.

McGregor has garnered a ton of mainstream success as well and believe it or not the path he’s on isn’t too far off from Cena’s. The “Notorious” one is brash and arrogant when he wants to be, but the public usually doesn’t see the good deeds that he does. McGregor was recently honored in New York City for his charitable work in children’s hospitals.

Speaking to Entertainmentie, Cena said McGregor would take the WWE universe by storm:

“He would do fantastic. Hell, he’d put me out of work. He gets the entertainment aspect of sport, and I think he gets it as good or better than anyone else. The way he promoted the fight against [Floyd] Mayweather … that’s what we do, [and] he did it as good or better than us. So, I hope one day, if you’re out there watching and you want to come to WWE, he would be a fantastic WWE Superstar.”

