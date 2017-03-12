John Dodson: ‘I am Going to Hit Eddie Wineland Until I Knock Him Out’

John Dodson is always looking for a finish and he doesn’t plan on changing that anytime soon.
The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight contender is looking to rise up the ranks at bantamweight. While he fell just short against John Lineker in a close encounter, he can get back on track with a win over Eddie Wineland.
Dodson will meet Wineland at UFC Fight Night 108 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on April 22. It’ll be “The Magician’s” 27th’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout and Wineland’s 36th.
During a recent interview with Flo Combat, Dodson said his goal is to send Wineland crashing to the canvas for another highlight reel knockout:
“He is going to throw punches. I am going to counter and I am going to hit him until I knock him out. I am not looking to wrestle with him and I know he’s not going to try to wrestle with me. We will see what happens. I am getting ready to throw some of the wildest stuff ever so I can get back to being ‘The Magician’ that I once was. Slowly but surely I am doing my thing and getting into the groove of things. Lando (Vannata) won’t be the only Groovy King out there. I am working on improving myself. I am making sure that I am more of a devastating striker than ever before. I need new tricks. Everybody has seen the things I have thrown in the past. I need to combine those techniques with other movements to make it easier to execute those moves. If I have to throw a fancy spinning hook kick or try a takedown here or there or even throw a submission out there, I will do whatever I have to do to land that devastating strike.”