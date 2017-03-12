John Dodson: ‘I am Going to Hit Eddie Wineland Until I Knock Him Out’

John Dodson is always looking for a finish and he doesn’t plan on changing that anytime soon.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight contender is looking to rise up the ranks at bantamweight. While he fell just short against John Lineker in a close encounter, he can get back on track with a win over Eddie Wineland.

Dodson will meet Wineland at UFC Fight Night 108 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on April 22. It’ll be “The Magician’s” 27th’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout and Wineland’s 36th.

During a recent interview with Flo Combat, Dodson said his goal is to send Wineland crashing to the canvas for another highlight reel knockout: