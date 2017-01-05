John Dodson Offers to Fight Jimmie Rivera at UFC Fight Night in Phoenix

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is currently searching for Jimmie Rivera’s replacement opponent. “El Terror” was supposed to face Bryan Caraway at a UFC Fight Night event in Phoenix next Sunday (Jan. 15). Caraway pulled out with an injury.

The movers and shakers at the world leader in mixed martial arts (MMA) may not have to look much further. Former flyweight contender John Dodson took to Twitter to throw his name in the hat of potential replacements.

See it for yourself:

“The Magician” was one of the most feared strikers in the 125-pound division. He knocked out three opponents is his five wins as a flyweight inside the Octagon. Prior, he won The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 14 bantamweight tournament when he knocked out T.J. Dillashaw. Of course, Dillashaw ended up being the UFC 135-pound title holder.

In his first bout back at bantamweight, Dodson starched Manvel Gamburyan in 47 seconds. He then met John Lineker in a back-and-fourth thriller that saw his opponent edge it out. Dodson may be 1-2 in his last three bouts, but he always looks to put on a show and he’s usually in the fight at all times.

Should he step up to meet Rivera, it’ll be no picnic. The Team Tiger Schulmann bruiser hasn’t lost since his second bout back in Nov. 2008. That loss was a split decision. Rivera turned some heads when he knocked out Marcus Brimage in the first round in his UFC debut.

Decision wins over Pedro Munhoz and Iuri Alcantara earned him a bout with former World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) featherweight king Urijah Faber. “El Terror” pulled of the biggest win of his career, outworking “The California Kid” to a unanimous decision.

As of this writing, nothing has been made official.