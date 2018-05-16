John Dodson Signs New Four-Fight Deal With UFC

John Dodson is done testing free agency.

Last month, it was revealed that Dodson couldn’t come to terms with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on a new deal. Dodson is coming off a split decision win over Pedro Munhoz. The bantamweight bruiser made $82,000 for the bout, which included a $41,000 win bonus. That was the last fight of the old contract.

“The Magician” has already had his fill of the free agent market and is back with the UFC. MMAFighting.com confirmed the news today (May 16). In addition to that bit of news, the report also notes that Dodson would like to get back inside the Octagon this August.

Dodson remains on the official UFC bantamweight rankings. He holds the seventh spot just behind John Linker, who defeated Dodson via split decision back in Oct. 2016. “The Magician” has gone 3-3 in his last six outings.

In September, Dodson will hit the age of 34. While he may not be a young prospect, one would imagine he still has plenty of fights left and shouldn’t have an issue fulfilling his contract. There are also quite a few fighters who Dodson hasn’t faced.

One possible scrap is against Aljamain Sterling. “The Funk Master” is behind Dodson in the rankings at number eight. If Sterling doesn’t get his desired fight with Dominick Cruz, perhaps a match-up against “The Magician” would prove to be enticing.

There’s also rising 135-pounder Cody Stamann. “Mr. Wonderful” is coming off a split decision win over Bryan Caraway. Fighting Dodson would be seen by many as a nice boost in competition. Stamann would also like to try to boost his rankings spot as he’s still not in the top 10.

