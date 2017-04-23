John Dodson to Fans: ‘They Need to Stop Booing & Look at The Art’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
John Dodson
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

John Dodson has a message for the fans who booed him last night (April 22).

Dodson is no stranger to putting on exciting performances. In 26 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts, “The Magician” has earned nine knockouts and two submissions. Dodson had a more technical showing against Eddie Wineland last night at UFC Fight Night 108.

Despite the unanimous decision victory, Dodson received some boos from the fans in attendance inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Speaking to the media, Dodson said fans need to step back and observe the talent put in front of them (via MMAFighting.com):

“Eddie Wineland is a tough competitor. A true veteran of the sport. People need to give this man as much respect as he deserves. They need to stop booing and look at the art that we have put out there for them. We showed beautiful talent, technique, movement — and a lot of people hate movement, oh my god. They’re out there saying footwork is like the devil. It’s not the devil, people. It’s called evading strikes. People, we learn how to fight not to go out there and be hit, but to evade strikes and make sure that we land significant ones. If you look at my punch record, my accuracy is pretty high.”

