John Dodson to Fans: ‘They Need to Stop Booing & Look at The Art’

John Dodson has a message for the fans who booed him last night (April 22).

Dodson is no stranger to putting on exciting performances. In 26 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts, “The Magician” has earned nine knockouts and two submissions. Dodson had a more technical showing against Eddie Wineland last night at UFC Fight Night 108.

Despite the unanimous decision victory, Dodson received some boos from the fans in attendance inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Speaking to the media, Dodson said fans need to step back and observe the talent put in front of them (via MMAFighting.com):