John Dodson vs. Jimmie Rivera Reported for UFC 228

John Dodson will reportedly get the fight he has been lobbying for when he takes on Jimmie Rivera at UFC 228 at a venue to be announced. This bout was first reported by MMAFighting.com and has been confirmed by sources close to MMANews.com that has informed us that both fighters have agreed to the bout.

When Jimmie Rivera was left without an opponent at UFC 219 when John Lineker withdrew from the bout, John Dodson was stumped when faced with the task of comprehending why Jimmie Rivera could not face him on short notice:

That's sad even when I said I'm ready and willing to go out there to fight. He's crying about missing thanksgiving Christmas and his honeymoon for this card I'm ready to make it happen for @JimmieRivera135 — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) December 26, 2017

Well, Christmas has come early this year for Dodson who not only has a new deal with the promotion but will get his wish of facing top-5 bantamweight Jimmie Rivera. John Dodson has gone 3-2 since making his return to the bantamweight division in 2016 and took home a razor-close split-decision victory over Pedro Munhoz in his last outing which took place at UFC 222.

Jimmie Rivera is looking to get right back on the horse after suffering his first lost in the UFC and since his second professional fight back in 2008. After losing via a highlight-reel head kick from Marlon Moraes, we won’t have to wonder how Jimmie Rivera deals with defeat. We already have our answer: he tries to erase it and continues moving forward.

Stay tuned to MMANews.com to learn more about UFC 228, which is still currently without a headliner or a venue. The only other reported bout at the moment is the anticipated featherweight clash between Yair Rodriguez and Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Who do you think gets the nod? Dodson or Rivera?