John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz Booked For UFC 222 (Mar. 3)

It looks like the John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz bout is back on as part of the upcoming UFC 222 pay-per-view fight card.

After the fight was pulled from this past Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders event in Belem, Brazil, where it was slated to serve as the co-main event of the evening, UFC has announced a new date for the Dodson-Munhoz bout.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal was first to report the news that UFC has booked the fight to take place as part of the UFC 222 pay-per-view card scheduled for March 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight was bumped from this past Saturday’s card after Munhoz (15-2, 1 NC) missed weight by four pounds during the official weigh-ins the day before the event. Munhoz, who tipped the scales at 140 pounds claimed the reason he missed the targeted weight of 136 pounds was due to the lack of hot water in the hotel he was staying at.

Regardless of the reason, the fight failed to materialize over the weekend. Dodson (19-9) was paid an undisclosed amount for showing up and making weight.

Dodson vs. Munhoz joins a fight card that is dealing with issues of its’ own, as the UFC 222 show is currently without a main event after UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway pulled out of his scheduled bout against former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar due to injury.

As things stand, UFC 222 is still on the books and will go down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 3, 2018. There is talk that the show could be changed from a pay-per-view event to a Fight Night event airing on FS1.