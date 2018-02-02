John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz Removed From UFC Belem

A potential barn burner between John Dodson and Pedro Munhoz will not take place tomorrow night (Feb. 3).

Dodson vs. Munhoz was set to be the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 125. The event takes place inside the Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil. That bout is no longer on the card.

Both men tipped the scales for weigh-ins earlier today. Dodson made weight at 135 pounds, but Munhoz weighed in at 140 pounds. That’s four pounds over the bantamweight limit for non-title bouts. Initially, Munhoz was set to forfeit 20 percent of his show money to Dodson as well as another 20 percent if he were to win.

Guilherme Cruz of MMAFighting.com reported that Dodson declined the fight after Munhoz missed weight. The new co-main event of UFC Belem is the women’s flyweight scrap between Valentina Shevchenko and Priscila Cachoeira.

The main event of UFC Belem will feature a middleweight clash between former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida and Eryk Anders. Also featured on the card will be a bout between Michel Prazeres and Desmond Green. While Prazeres missed weight, this bout is still scheduled.

