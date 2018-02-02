John Dodson Now Being Paid Portion of UFC Belem Show Money (UPDATE)

UPDATE: John Morgan says UFC officials told him that John Dodson will now be paid a portion of his show money. See the tweet below:
UFC officials tell me Dodson will be paid a portion of his show money (exact amount not revealed) and have offered to rebook the fight with Munhoz at UFC 222 in Las Vegas.
— John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) February 3, 2018
ORIGINAL:
John Dodson won’t be smiling at the fact that he has missed out on show money.
Dodson was scheduled to take on Pedro Munhoz tomorrow night (Feb. 3). The bout was set to take the co-main event slot of UFC Belem. Earlier today, Munhoz weighed in at 140 pounds while Dodson was one pound under the bantamweight limit for non-title fights at 135.
Initially, Munhoz was going to forfeit 20 percent of his show money to Dodson and 20 percent of his win bonus if he were to emerge victorious. “The Magician” decided not to take the fight due to the size disadvantage. Dodson’s manager Ricky Kottenstette told MMAWeekly.com that he hoped the UFC would give his fighter show money.
They will not.
UFC officials confirmed to MMAJunkie.com that Dodson will not be getting show money. The promotion isn’t contractually obligated to award show money to an athlete in this situation. Things don’t get much better for “The Magician’s” team.
His coach Brandon Gibson traveled over one full day to be in Dodson’s corner. He appears to be taking the news as best as he can, however:
I got off my 30hr flight to Brazil to find out there won’t be a fight for me to corner tomorrow 😕. I guess I have to find a way to make a rough day end on a good note 😋 pic.twitter.com/UzSb8KcR25
— Brandon Gibson (@SixGunGibson) February 2, 2018
I really feel for Dodson’s camp. Their fighter made the weight and did what he had to do, yet there will be no fight tomorrow.
ufc needs to stop being cheap. pay your damn fighters!
If he wants to be paid take the damn fight.Im sure there would of been a ton of fighters that would happily take your place.
Now UFC needs to pay Belfort his show money for last month.
dodson is already a small bantamweight. his opponent would have a major size advantage if he accepted the fight.
I can’t blame him for not accepting the fight. He’s already one of the smallest, if not the smallest, BW on the roster. Giving up another 5 pounds would just be absurd especially since Dodson is coming off of a loss and trying to turn things around.
I dont blame him either.But a lot of fighters would of taken the fight still in sure.Have some faith and confidence in your ability.
He’s coming off a loss. The last thing he’d want is another one especially from a guy who couldn’t make weight.
I get it.But yet if he wins he looks even better.Who knows how much longer he will have to wait for another fight.
And if he doesn’t he’s two losses in a row. It’s not about accepting the fight at this point when his opponent is overweight and has a size advantage.
It’s better waiting for a fight where both guys can make weight to fight. It’s about being professional.
I see your point.But I’d say a lot of guys would of gone ahead with it.There confidence being higher then their common sense.
Dodson isn’t that big of a fighter so he turned it down. He got his pay so you’re gonna have to deal with it!
Lol I’m sure I’ll manage hes not that great too watch anyway
He hasn’t been able to perform like he use to at flyweight. Like I said, he’s a small bantamweight.