John Dodson Now Being Paid Portion of UFC Belem Show Money (UPDATE)

UPDATE: John Morgan says UFC officials told him that John Dodson will now be paid a portion of his show money. See the tweet below:

UFC officials tell me Dodson will be paid a portion of his show money (exact amount not revealed) and have offered to rebook the fight with Munhoz at UFC 222 in Las Vegas. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) February 3, 2018

ORIGINAL:

John Dodson won’t be smiling at the fact that he has missed out on show money.

Dodson was scheduled to take on Pedro Munhoz tomorrow night (Feb. 3). The bout was set to take the co-main event slot of UFC Belem. Earlier today, Munhoz weighed in at 140 pounds while Dodson was one pound under the bantamweight limit for non-title fights at 135.

Initially, Munhoz was going to forfeit 20 percent of his show money to Dodson and 20 percent of his win bonus if he were to emerge victorious. “The Magician” decided not to take the fight due to the size disadvantage. Dodson’s manager Ricky Kottenstette told MMAWeekly.com that he hoped the UFC would give his fighter show money.

They will not.

UFC officials confirmed to MMAJunkie.com that Dodson will not be getting show money. The promotion isn’t contractually obligated to award show money to an athlete in this situation. Things don’t get much better for “The Magician’s” team.

His coach Brandon Gibson traveled over one full day to be in Dodson’s corner. He appears to be taking the news as best as he can, however:

I got off my 30hr flight to Brazil to find out there won’t be a fight for me to corner tomorrow 😕. I guess I have to find a way to make a rough day end on a good note 😋 pic.twitter.com/UzSb8KcR25 — Brandon Gibson (@SixGunGibson) February 2, 2018

Fight fans, now is the time for your voice to be heard. Should Dodson be paid his show money for making weight? Tell us in the comments below.