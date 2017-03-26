John Gooden Talks Having to Apologize For Fighters Swearing on UFC Fight Pass

When John Gooden apologizes when fighters swear on UFC Fight Pass events, he isn’t doing it because he necessarily wants to.

Gooden, who is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) play-by-play commentator, apologized multiple times throughout the UFC Fight Night 107 live stream. This occurred whenever the fighters on the card were swearing in their post-fight interviews or in-between rounds.

Unfortunately, Gooden received some flak for addressing the profanity. The reality is, Gooden has to apologize because swear words cannot be bleeped out during Fight Pass events. If Gooden failed to deliver an apology, some broadcast partners would be heavily fined.

Gooden recently appeared on Submission Radio and he said that fans should be filled in on why certain things happen during live streams and broadcasts to an extent: