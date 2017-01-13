John Kavanagh ‘Too Afraid to Ask’ About Interim Title

SBG’s John Kavanagh has indicated his confusion at the announcement of yet another interim belt in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bout with Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 in March.

It is truly a matter of East meets West in the lightweight division at UFC 209 in March. The highly anticipated bout between two of the 155 pound division’s top three fighters will have the extra spice of an interim lightweight title added to the mix.

Confirmation of the anticipated fight came from no other than UFC president Dana White, however there was no allusion to an interim belt in White’s declaration. Fight fans will undoubtedly be thrilled that the face-off between two of the promotions most elite fighters will stretch a full 5 rounds.

Another anticipated fight which was previously announced as the headliner for UFC 209 is for the welterweight crown; Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson were separated by only the finest of margins in what was a majority draw decision for “T-Wood” at UFC 205 in New York last November.

Interim titles are not always the most popular among the MMA masses. One man in particular who seems to treat the concept with contempt is the trainer of the current lightweight champion of the world, Conor McGregor. John Kavanagh expressed his confusion at the decision of the UFC hierarchy to offer an interim belt, by posting the meme below:

In addition to the Nurmagomedov v Ferguson fight collapsing previously due to financial dispute, both fighters have had injury problems which have prevented their meeting in the past. With all now appeared to be resolved, fans will wait with bated breath that both fighters can maintain fitness and avoid injury before they square off in the octagon.

There is absolutely no doubt in stating that this fight represents the most significant of both Nurmagomedov and Ferguson’s respective careers, as the winner will edge one square closer to UFC gold, and hopefully their very own “red panty night”.