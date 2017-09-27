John Kavanagh Calls For McGregor-Diaz III on St. Patrick’s Day

Conor McGregor’s coach has revealed when he’d like to see his fighter have a rubber match with Nate Diaz.

McGregor and Diaz have had a rivalry that will go down in combat sports history. In their first encounter, Diaz earned a second-round submission victory. McGregor scored a majority decision win in their second bout.

While Diaz hasn’t competed since the rematch, McGregor nabbed the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title and had a “money fight” with Floyd Mayweather. Speaking to the media, Kavanagh revealed that both parties are considering a date for a third match (via MMAFighting.com):

“I can also tell you that his manager rang me this morning saying that him and Conor had been in meetings all day. Obviously, tomorrow is when we would start to consider the date. If it was my choice, and I must stress that this is only my choice and that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, it would be Nate Diaz in March. That’s what I would push towards.”

He then said a St. Patrick’s Day card would be perfect for the trilogy to unfold.

“I have in my head that it would be a Paddy’s Day card in New York, Nate Diaz 3. I think that would be absolutely amazing. That’s what I would wish for. That’s what I’ll be leaning towards with my 0.1 percent influence when I meet with Conor and Audie (Attar) tomorrow. I want Diaz 3, Paddy’s Day in New York. Obviously, it could still be Canelo in May.”