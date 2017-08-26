John Kavanagh Explains Why McGregor Didn’t Bring in Boxing Coach

Conor McGregor’s longtime coach John Kavanagh has explained why his fighter didn’t seek out a traditional boxing coach.

Tonight (Aug. 26), McGregor will meet Floyd Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor has never competed in a boxing match professionally. While his skills inside the Octagon can’t be denied, many have questioned why he didn’t nab a traditional boxing coach.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Kavanagh gave an explanation:

“What a boxing coach is going to try and do is make him move like a boxer. That’s not what we’re trying to do. I’ve used this example before, but Freddy Roach is an absolutely old-school trainer. I’ve actually been reading quite a lot about boxing trainers recently, and he’s been one of these guys from a time gone past where he could do everything in the corner — he’s a cutman, he’s a trainer, he was a great fighter himself. But ultimately, his southpaw wasn’t able to really do much with Floyd.”

McGregor vs. Mayweather airs live on Showtime pay-per-view. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET. The FOX portion of the undercard starts at 7 p.m. ET. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of the event.