John Kavanagh Picks Khabib Nurmagomedov to Defeat Tony Ferguson at UFC 209

John Kavanagh has a prediction for the interim lightweight title bout.

The SBG Ireland coach has played a crucial role in the success of reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor. Kavanagh is well aware of the situation at hand this Saturday night (March 4). Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will battle for the interim 155-pound gold in the co-main event of UFC 209.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Kavanagh revealed his main focus with McGregor is to get him back inside the Octagon. He’s eyeing a third fight with Nate Diaz as well as the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson for “Notorious.”

As far as Kavanagh’s prediction for the match-up, the renowned coach gives the edge to “The Eagle” over “El Cucuy” when the two meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (via MMAFighting.com):