John Kavanagh Predicts Conor McGregor’s Disappearance Once He’s Done With MMA

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: AP Photo/John Locher

Conor McGregor will live the good and private life once his fighting career is over if one prediction comes true.

McGregor is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, but his popularity goes beyond the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). “Notorious” has become a recognized sports figure all over the world.

The mainstream media can’t get enough of McGregor and his potential boxing match-up with Floyd Mayweather. With all the attention he gets and the videos he makes about living a luxurious lifestyle, you’d figure McGregor is eating up the attention.

That’s not the case if his coach John Kavanagh is to be believed. The founder of SBG Ireland has seen the ups and downs McGregor has had to endure before he was thrust into the spotlight. He told the Irish Mirror that he expects “Notorious” to go private once his career has concluded:

“Like any sport there’s a sell by date. But Conor is 28, he’s a baby in the sport. I look at Bernard Hopkins who’s 50, winning world title fights so Conor isn’t going anywhere soon. I predict once he’s done in the sport he will disappear. People think he likes the limelight, he doesn’t. He just likes fighting and promoting fights.”

