John Kavanagh Reflects on The Success He’s Had With Conor McGregor

John Kavanagh recently took some time to reflect on the bevy of success he’s had with Conor McGregor.

Kavanagh is the long-time coach of McGregor, who has seen his fighter go through the highs and lows. From being low on cash, to running through Cage Warriors and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competition, McGregor has had Kavanagh by his side through it all.

It has been no different during McGregor’s preparation for his “super fight” with Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26. Kavanagh took to his Instagram account to give fans an idea of just how surreal the success he’s shared with McGregor has been:

“Twenty-two years ago. I was hiring UFC 1 from a local video store. I had no idea what to expect but was hooked immediately. Today I was in the UFC’s new $15 million dollar performance institute watching boxing Hall of Famer Joe Cortez call my fighter into the middle of their boxing ring. A ring which has his own promotional logo on it beside the famous UFC logo, the first time a fighter has ever achieved this. While he gave instructions during another fight simulation preparing for the biggest fight of all time I couldn’t help but think this is kinda strange. Thank you.”