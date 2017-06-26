John Kavanagh Says Conor McGregor Does Best When He’s Mocked

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Getty Images

Conor McGregor achieves peak performance when the doubters creep in says coach John Kavanagh.

On Aug. 26, McGregor will step inside the boxing ring for the first time against Floyd Mayweather. The “super fight” airs live on Showtime pay-per-view. Many are counting McGregor out due to his lack of boxing experience going against arguably the greatest boxer this generation.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Kavanagh said it’s moments like this that “Notorious” shines the brightest:

“We’ve always done best when everybody is just mocking the idea of an unknown Dublin guy saying he’s going to take on the whole UFC roster and win the belt. Those challenges seem to bind us even closer than we already are. I’m really seeing that spirit lit up in the team. It’s always there, but for whatever reason, because we’re being laughed at, because we’re being mocked, it’s making us even stronger.”

He then went on to say that the team is working on exposing any openings Mayweather may have during the fight.

“Obviously we’re talking about one of boxing’s all-time greatest. But there’s also some things that there’s openings. As [UFC president] Dana White has posted a few clips, nobody is perfect. Everybody can get it. We’re just looking to make those openings happen more often than they usually do.”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

John Kavanagh Says Conor McGregor Does Best When He’s Mocked

0
Conor McGregor achieves peak performance when the doubters creep in says coach John Kavanagh. On Aug. 26, McGregor will step inside the boxing ring for...
Derrick Lewis Weigh-in

Derrick Lewis Scraps Retirement Plans, Wants Francis Ngannou Next

0
Derrick Lewis isn't going anywhere. Following his TKO loss at the hands of Mark Hunt back at UFC Fight Night 110, Lewis said he was...
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes Update: ‘Improving’ But ‘Long Road Ahead’

0
Beth Hughes Ulrici, the sister of former UFC champion Matt Hughes, posted an update on the condition of the fallen fighter. “He is improving and...
Darrell Horcher

Darrell Horcher: ‘It Was so Emotional For me to Get Back’

0
After a near-death experience, Darrell Horcher is grateful to be alive and come back to the sport he loves with a win. Horcher survived a...
Dana White

UFC Calls Off Planned August Pay-Per-View Event

0
UFC 215 will now take place September 9 from Edmonton after the promotion has scrapped plans for a pay-per-view in August. The original plan for...
video

Bellator Inks Unbeaten Wrestling Standout Logan Storley

0
Bellator MMA has signed yet another standout former wrestler, as Logan Storley will make his promotional debut next month. https://twitter.com/storleystorm/status/879442309905084416 Storley has fought five times under...
video

Bellator 180 Ratings Top One Million Mark With Ryan Bader-Phil Davis

0
Before Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva went down this past Saturday night on pay-per-view, Bellator 180 took place on Spike. With Ryan Bader defeating Phil...
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa Says Mario Yamasaki Shouldn’t Officiate Again

0
UFC Fight Night 112 wasn't without controversy. Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee did battle in the main event of UFC Fight Night 112 in Oklahoma...

Ep 27: MMA News Podcast with Paul Redmond and Drakkar Klose

0
The MMANews Podcast is back at it again! Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to give you the latest mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines,...
Matt Mitrione

Action-Packed MMA Weekend Left Much to Be Figured Out (Editorial)

0
Chael Sonnen, Kevin Lee, Matt Mitrione and Brent Primus were all big winners over the weekend, but what stood out? In all honestly, it was...
Load more