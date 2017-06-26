John Kavanagh Says Conor McGregor Does Best When He’s Mocked

Conor McGregor achieves peak performance when the doubters creep in says coach John Kavanagh.

On Aug. 26, McGregor will step inside the boxing ring for the first time against Floyd Mayweather. The “super fight” airs live on Showtime pay-per-view. Many are counting McGregor out due to his lack of boxing experience going against arguably the greatest boxer this generation.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Kavanagh said it’s moments like this that “Notorious” shines the brightest:

“We’ve always done best when everybody is just mocking the idea of an unknown Dublin guy saying he’s going to take on the whole UFC roster and win the belt. Those challenges seem to bind us even closer than we already are. I’m really seeing that spirit lit up in the team. It’s always there, but for whatever reason, because we’re being laughed at, because we’re being mocked, it’s making us even stronger.”

He then went on to say that the team is working on exposing any openings Mayweather may have during the fight.

“Obviously we’re talking about one of boxing’s all-time greatest. But there’s also some things that there’s openings. As [UFC president] Dana White has posted a few clips, nobody is perfect. Everybody can get it. We’re just looking to make those openings happen more often than they usually do.”