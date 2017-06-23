John Kavanagh Says Conor McGregor is Eyeing UFC Fight in December

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: John Locher/Associated Press

If Conor McGregor’s coach is to be believed, then “Notorious” may be returning to the Octagon this December.

McGregor is preparing for a massive “super fight” against Floyd Mayweather. That isn’t stopping him from doing what he’s done for years. That being planning his next move.

In a recent column on The 42, John Kavanagh said McGregor is looking for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bout later this year:

“If he goes in there and knocks out Mayweather in the first round, there will probably be talk of rematches and stuff like that. But the tentative plan, as I see it, is certainly for a fight in the UFC in December. But in the meantime we’re completely focused on boxing and Floyd Mayweather.”

He then went in-depth on the edges he believes McGregor has over Mayweather.

“I believe we have a number of advantages going into this fight. Often, people who are experts in a certain field will tell you that it can actually be more awkward to deal with somebody who’s not from the same field. They’d rather deal with the top contender from their own discipline because he’ll move in a way that you assume he’ll move. Mayweather has been in the boxing world for his entire career and everyone he’s faced has moved in a certain way that he’s pre-conditioned to handle. Now he’s going up against a guy who doesn’t follow any set patterns, who can deploy a variety of different styles of fighting and is not one bit intimidated. Conor is — as we all are here — 100 percent confident in victory. That kind of person is very difficult to deal with.”

