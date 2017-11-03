John Kavanagh Says Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson Makes Sense

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh believes his fighter should be going one-on-one with Tony Ferguson next.

Ferguson captured the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title last month. He submitted Kevin Lee in the third round of their UFC 216 main event. UFC President Dana White said that a unification bout between McGregor and Ferguson “has to happen.”

Kavanagh told MMAFighting.com, that he isn’t opposed to the match-up:

“Tony Ferguson is the fight that makes sense at lightweight. I think that lightweight is Conor’s ideal weight class, so Tony is the fight that seems right at the moment. It doesn’t really matter how much Tony draws or doesn’t draw, look at the guy he’s facing. You could put Conor in there against anyone at the moment and people are going to want to watch it.”