John Kavanagh Says McGregor is ‘Very Motivated’ to go to Russia

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: John Locher/Associated Press

John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is indeed eyeing a fight in Russia this December.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White claimed that “Notorious” wants to defend his lightweight title in Russia against Khabib Nurmagomedov by the end of the year. McGregor’s coach has confirmed those claims.

Kavanagh told the media before today’s McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather press conference in Brooklyn, NY that “Notorious” is digging Russia all of a sudden (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He seems very, very motivated to go to Russia in December. I don’t know if he’s been watching Rocky IV or something like that.”

As far as “Notorious'” bout with “Money” on Aug. 26 goes, Kavanagh doesn’t believe his fighter is fazed in the least.

“(McGregor is) not trying to win Wimbledon – it’s not that different. The understanding of range and how to move around, a lot of his fights have ended with that left hand. It’s not completely different.”

