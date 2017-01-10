SBG’s John Kavanagh Tells Meryl Streep to ‘F**k Off’

Kavanagh gives Meryl Streep a dressing down, following her unexpected dismissal of MMA at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The highly decorated actress delivered a critique of Donald Trump at the televised awards on Sunday, but has drawn major criticism from the world of Mixed Martial Arts for her attempt to draw a comparison between politics and sport.

The Hollywood legend stated:

“What is [Hollywood] anyway? It’s just a bunch of people from other places. Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

While Trump himself responded to the comments in a tweet, Dana White was also vocal in his response, in an interview given to TMZ which you can watch here.

Another man who certainly took offence to what has been described as an ignorant assessment of the sport is Conor McGregor’s coach, and SBG wizard, John Kavanagh. In a message posted to his Facebook account on Tuesday, Kavanagh said:

“A lot has been made of Meryl Streep’s ‘calling out’ of Mixed Martial Arts as not being ‘the arts’. She’s 100% right, it’s sport. I was just impressed she said mixed martial arts and not ‘cage fighting’. People probably got a little defensive with the way she was clearly saying ‘the arts’ were so much superior to ‘sport’. What would we ever do without Hollywood!!?” The great American writer Joseph Campbell said the closest he ever came to a truly spiritual experience was through athletics. Kavanagh added: “I wouldn’t like to think of one activity better than the other – sport or art. Just do whatever you enjoy. I think people’s main issue with her teary well acted speech was that she tried to pass herself, and the rest of her ultra rich and ultra entitled liberal friends, off as ‘an outsider’. “Yes Meryl, you’re just like an illegal immigrant or starving refugee. Fuck off. Just carry on adding to your 100s of millions you’ve earned from playing pretend. You’ve known nothing but extreme wealth and privilege your whole life, so don’t look down your nose at sport which has probably helped a lot more people than the expensive drama schools you attended. Happy Tuesday haha!” he added.

The saga continues…